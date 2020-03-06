Bursting with the buzzy restaurants, arty neighbourhoods and coffee shops you’d expect from a metropolis, yet just minutes from some of the world’s most stunning mountains, Vancouver is consistently voted one of the world’s best cities to live in. And now, with the “Meghan and Harry effect” in full swing following Team Sussex’s move to Canada, this ocean-fringed city is in the spotlight more than ever.

There’s no shortage of ways to spend your time here, whether it’s eating your way through the finest dumplings in Chinatown, picnicking on some of the city’s urban beaches or latte-hopping through the brick-lined streets of trendy Gastown. That’s not to mention the glut of fantastic hotels where you can rest your head after a busy day of exploring.