Weekend in Amsterdam: Our city break guide on the best things to do

Located slap bang in the centre of Prinsengracht (one of Amsterdam’s most iconic and longest canals), Pulitzer Amsterdam is, in a word, magnificent.

The hotel is built across a row of historic canal townhouses, some originating back to 1855, which makes you feel like you’re staying in the heart of the true Amsterdam.

Although the structure is romantically old, the décor is sumptuously modern. Think crushed velvet and emerald green bar stools mixed with industrial wrought iron, plus lots and lots of plants.

However, despite its cool aesthetic and impressive size, Pultizer Amsterdam remains boutique in feel and most importantly, service. In fact, after stepping inside you could quite happily not leave for the rest of your stay, not least of all because of the greenhouse-inspired café that runs through the centre courtyard.

As far as the rooms go, we recommend booking a classic suite. With its balcony view out on to the canal below, tonal mauve sitting room and wall-displayed collection of luxurious coffee table books, it feels like having your own your own apartment in Amsterdam.

In terms of location, Pulitzer Amsterdam is a humdinger. Nestled in the chic Jordaan district laden you’ll be surrounded by independent boutiques and atmospheric restaurants. Oh, and there’s not a stag do in sight.

And now is a better time to visit the hotel than ever, as it is due to launch an artistic new package inspired by the famous Dutch painter, Van Gogh. In partnership with the Van Gogh museum, Pulitzer Amsterdam will be giving guests flexible access to the museum during their stay, as well as a private painting lesson at the hotel and an exclusive Van Gogh inspired cocktail. Creative souls and art buffs, this one’s for you.