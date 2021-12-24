London at any time of the year is particularly lovely – especially when the weather holds up.

There’s just something about enjoying the spring sunshine and getting into the full swing of summer as people line the streets drinking beers and sipping an Aperol spritzes.

And it doesn’t begin and end with warm weather as it can be equally as enjoyable walking through London’s most picturesque parks in the middle of the autumn as the leaves turn and the cooler weather sets in – but there’s something particularly alluring about the capital during the winter for me.