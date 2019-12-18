Paris is known for not doing things by halves, and if you’re looking for a hotel that will deliver an experience that truly lives up to expectation, Hotel Lutetia ticks all of the luxury boxes.

A Parisian institute since 1910, the hotel was originally created to serve the high-end clientele of the world’s first (and chicest) department store, Le Bon Marché. Over the last 100 years the hotel has been been an epicenter of the arts, housing some of the most influential minds of 20th century from Ernest Hemmingway, Samuel Becket and James Joyce (who wrote Ulysses at the hotel), to Picasso, Matisse and Josephine Baker, who could be found welcoming to revolution of jazz in the hotel bar in the 1950s.

A sprawling vision of creamy-coloured stone spreading all the way down Boulevard Raspail, it’s clear from the off that the hotel is ginormous. The huge foyer area is decorated with glass boxes containing special pieces of fashion or jewelry from the surrounding Saint-Germain-des-Prés, nodding to the hotel’s glamorous history, which is continued into the ceiling with ornate pastel-coloured paintings of old Paris.

But among the pillars and golden hues that simper at every turn, there’s plenty of modern influences. The spa, for example, is spectacular. The six treatment rooms offer a huge array of the most sophisticated treatments and massages, as well as a sauna, steam room, a pool, a jacuzzi and large fitness room with state-of-the-art equipment.

This finesse is carried into the bedrooms, which ooze five star charm. But whether you choose a room or suite, make sure your choice includes a balcony so you can gaze out to the whimsical views of the Left Bank, maybe even in the eye line of the Eiffel Tower. From hidden television screens in the bathroom mirror to the best coffee machine on the market, your accommodation will provide the most up-to-date luxuries without scrimping on elegance.