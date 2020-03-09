When you think of the world’s most beautiful and exotic animals, you don’t immediately think of the West Midlands. But that’s all set to change.

The UK’s “first” safari lodges overlooking African elephants and cheetahs will be built in Worcestershire and the views should be pretty spectacular.

The eight exclusive, luxury apartments at the West Midlands Safari Park will be integrated into the newly-updated animal habitats, to give guests “an up-close and personal, overnight wildlife experience like no other” – as these pictures show.