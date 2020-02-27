Picnic blankets at the ready. May is when the UK seems to yawn, stretch and get ready to welcome in the warmer weather. Parks bloom into life, pub gardens lay out their best benches and we all get a taster of the balmy summer months ahead.

Elsewhere in Europe, the sunshine starts putting in some serious shift work, but it’s not yet peak heat, so you can explore beautiful historic towns away from the crowds and even bag a sunbathing spot on those normally-bustling beaches. Further afield, even the chilliest parts of North America are starting to warm up too.

With two bank holidays falling across the month, it’s is also the prime time to make the most of that hard-earned annual leave. So here’s our pick of the best places to go on holiday in May.