Whitest sandy beaches in the England to visit this summer
- Megan Murray
- Published
It’s time to throw off your sandals and explore some of the whitest beaches in England this summer.
What we wouldn’t do to be kicking back in a sun lounger, cocktail in hand, staring out at paradisiac white sands and turquoise blue waters this weekend.
Well, even though trips abroad are precarious right now, there is a way to make this image reality here in the UK. We already know that staycations are reining supreme this summer, but beaches in particular are extra popular. We’ve seen searches for beach front holiday rentals go up, while larger beaches in quiet areas for social distancing have been in demand, too.
Luckily, Britain isn’t short of stunning beaches. In fact, we know of 50 utterly gorgeous ones to put on your must-visit list. But if it’s specifically white sandy beaches that you’re after then you’ll be pleased to know that Parkdean Resorts has done all the work for you, to find out which beaches in England are among the whitest.
The resort has colour swatched over 50 beaches and created a Pantone-style colour match called Sandtone (which you can buy in paint form) for each one, to determine which beaches have the most unspoilt sands.
The study reports that overall the lightest sands are typically found in Cornwall, which also has some of the best weather in Britain, even looking tropical in certain areas. It is here that Parkdean Resorts says you’ll find the whitest sand in England, hailing Kynance Cove in St Ives as a Sandtone shade of Cool Gray 1 C, which is perfect for those Instagram holiday shots.
This beautiful beach is tucked away on the Lizard Peninsula, which is a remote area of Cornwall away from the hustle and bustle of Cornwall’s main tourism areas. Here, you’ll find turquoise waters, rock pools and rugged coastline that’s just as good as going abroad.
For the full list of whitest sandy beaches in the England (according to this research), see below:
1. Kynance Cove, Cornwall
2. Appletree Bay, Isles of Scilly
3. St Ives Beach, Cornwall
4. Studland Bay, Dorset
5. Bournemouth beach front, Dorset
6. Whitby Sands, Yorkshire Moors
7. West Wittering, East Sussex
8. Brancaster Beach, King’s Lynn
9. Fistral Beach, Newquay
10. Bamburgh Castle, Bamburgh
Images: Getty / Parkdean Resorts