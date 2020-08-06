The resort has colour swatched over 50 beaches and created a Pantone-style colour match called Sandtone (which you can buy in paint form) for each one, to determine which beaches have the most unspoilt sands.

The study reports that overall the lightest sands are typically found in Cornwall, which also has some of the best weather in Britain, even looking tropical in certain areas. It is here that Parkdean Resorts says you’ll find the whitest sand in England, hailing Kynance Cove in St Ives as a Sandtone shade of Cool Gray 1 C, which is perfect for those Instagram holiday shots.

This beautiful beach is tucked away on the Lizard Peninsula, which is a remote area of Cornwall away from the hustle and bustle of Cornwall’s main tourism areas. Here, you’ll find turquoise waters, rock pools and rugged coastline that’s just as good as going abroad.

For the full list of whitest sandy beaches in the England (according to this research), see below: