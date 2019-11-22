The linked slopes of Flims-Laax-Falera are ideal for beginner, fair-weather and intermediate skiers, with plenty of easy, wide slopes, valley runs and beautiful forest routes. Using your ski pass, the local bus network will bring you back to Flims if you ski to one of the neighbouring villages, such as Laax, and the network of 28 lifts means you can easily travel the entire area. We visited towards the end of the season in April and the pistes were so clear we’d often get a run with only a few other skiers in sight.

The Vorab Glacier and freeriding slopes, plus a popular snow park, keep more experienced skiers entertained too. Over two-thirds of the runs are at above 2,000m and we did have reduced visibility on some days, barely being able to see our own hands due to an unexpected snowfall, but thanks to our intrepid Powder Byrne ski guides (as part of our package they take you on daily guided group tours) we were still able to get about on the slopes and visit some incredible off-piste restaurants for lunch.