“Pre-pandemic, I have been on a girls holiday every year since 2001. We started off with Ayia Napa, matured to Marbella and Ibiza, then matured further still to place like Jamaica, Atlanta and Vegas.

“One of my favourite holidays though was the girls’ holiday to Ayia Napa in 2003. Unlike the stereotypes associated with this destination, there are lots of people who go for some of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. One time we booked ten days and it ended up being like an annual meeting place of friends from all over the country.

“We’d go clubbing every night, walks to the beach and more. But when it came to the end of our 10 days, we weren’t ready to go home. So we sat on the bed on our last day, not ready to come home, and one of us said, ‘Shall we … just miss our flight?’ The other one agreed and we then purposefully missed our flights, had to spend the next few hours finding a new hotel and flights, and stayed for a further four days. It was amazing.”

– Denise Maxwell