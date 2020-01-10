Growing up, I loathed the Lake District. Every summer, my family holidayed at a tiny cottage next to the sea in what I considered to be a lifeless Cumbrian village. I would sulk in the attic, listen to the wind tussle with the water outside and feel very far away from my friends. There was no internet. Long, aimless walks were encouraged. I wondered how it was possible for a place to be so dull. The thing is, I was wrong.

Allow me to explain: slowly, I began to notice the views. Then, the crisp air. And how had I missed the food? Warm, hearty, delicious. Fires blaze in every pub. Today, in the cold English winter, there is nowhere else I would rather curl up. Here is another thing about the Lakes: you have to know where to go or you will end up queueing for a stale scone with the Beatrix Potter fan tour. The best places have an air of secrecy. The Yan, a relaxed bistro with seven rooms, happily fits this bill.

It sits on a 17th-century sheep farm, surrounded by vast green fields. The main, white-bricked building used to house hay, barley and oats, but today looks like a family home, which it kind of is. Husband and wife Dave and Sally Keighley bought the site, then a hostel, in 2011 and handed it to their daughter Jess and her chef husband Will to renovate.