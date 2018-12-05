This is how to make it as a woman in tech in 2018

Earlier this year, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched the campaign #BehindEveryGreatCity to celebrate 100 years since the first woman secured the right to vote in the UK (with the 1918 Representation of the People Act).

#BehindEveryGreatCity – a play on the expression ‘behind every great man is a great woman’ – is a year-long, London-wide drive to raise awareness of women’s contributions to the capital.

It comes at a time when City Hall data shows that three times more women than men in London say that their gender hinders progression at work.