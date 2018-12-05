This is how to make it as a woman in tech in 2018
- Posted by
- Susan Devaney
- Published
As part of Sadiq Khan’s #BehindEveryGreatCity campaign Eileen Burbidge, co-founder of Passion Capital, shares her advice with designer Pallavi Dave about making it in the tech sector.
Earlier this year, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched the campaign #BehindEveryGreatCity to celebrate 100 years since the first woman secured the right to vote in the UK (with the 1918 Representation of the People Act).
#BehindEveryGreatCity – a play on the expression ‘behind every great man is a great woman’ – is a year-long, London-wide drive to raise awareness of women’s contributions to the capital.
It comes at a time when City Hall data shows that three times more women than men in London say that their gender hinders progression at work.
Since the campaign was launched – at the same time as Stylist’s own Visible Women – a range of events and celebrations have taken place. From a year-long programme of works by female artists on the Tube, the unveiling of the statue of suffragist Dame Millicent Garrett Fawcett and the launch of Our Time, an incredible scheme aiming to boost the number of women in leadership positions, women have truly been celebrated.
Now, as part of the campaign a series called Now & Next sees London’s leading women dispensing advice to the next generation of leaders. To kick things off, Eileen Burbidge, co-founder at Passion Capital, speaks to young designer Pallavi Dave about making it in the tech sector. From finding your own routine to proving people wrong and not worrying about what people think, it’s invaluable advice from someone who’s achieved great success in an industry where just 17% of the workforce – and only 15% of recent computer science graduates – are female.
You can watch the first episode in full above, and you can find out more about the #BehindEveryGreatCity campaign here.
Images: Unsplash
Stylist’s Visible Women campaign is dedicated to celebrating women’s success and empowering future generations to follow their lead. See more from Visible Women here.