Remembering Altheia Jones-LeCointe, the UK’s forgotten civil rights activist

We should all know Dr Altheia Jones-LeCointe. In a perfect world, the British Black Panther (BBP) leader and community organiser would come to mind as easily as Angela Davis and other famous resistance leaders.

However, Britain’s contribution to global structural racism and the suppression of black liberation efforts leads to the erasure of important historical figures like Jones-LeCointe. The combination of her race and her gender make it easier for history to forget the important work Jones-LeCointe did to advance anti-racism legislation – not only for black people, but specifically for black women.

Born in Trinidad in January 1945, Jones-LeCointe travelled to Britain to complete a PhD in biochemistry at University College London in 1965. In London, she became concerned with the mistreatment of black and Asian people by the authorities and worked as a teacher and organiser for the Universal Coloured Peoples Association.

When the organisation’s leader, Nigerian poet Obi Egbuna, was sent to prison as part of concerted efforts by the government to squash dissent by civil rights activists, Jones-LeCointe rose to become a leader of – and the brains behind – the British Black Panther movement. She reenergised the group, and her position created much-needed visibility for black women.