Annie Lennox’s new campaign is a powerful reminder of the true message of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day gives us the chance to celebrate the many things that women have achieved on the road to equality.

But it’s important we don’t forget the many millions of women around the world for whom equal rights is not a reality. This is the message at the heart of Annie Lennox’s charitable organisation The Circle’s new campaign with Apple called Global Feminism.

The singer, along with celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Gwendoline Christie, Richard E Grant and Mary J Blige, has created a short film highlighting the injustices facing many around the world. In particular, Lennox wants everyone to know that one in three women and girls will be impacted by physical or sexual violence in their lifetime and that 2.7 billion women are legally restricted from having the same jobs as men.