“Boys playing a game”: Jess Phillips dismisses the cabinet’s approach to Brexit

Labour MP Jess Phillips has suggested that many of the male politicians currently bickering over Brexit don’t truly care about the nuts and bolts of leaving the EU — but are instead attempting to use the issue for their own political gain.

“What we see in the cabinet is people using Brexit as a proxy to get what they want — and power. It’s absolutely nothing to do with Brexit,” Phillips said during an appearance on Stylist’s new political panel show Women of the House.

“Bless, it’s just boys playing a game.”

Phillips is not the first person to note that the Brexit negotiations have often been marked by a certain kind of macho posturing.

Before the EU referendum even took place, the Labour MP Harriet Harman warned that women’s voices were being excluded from the Brexit debate, with a handful of male politicians dominating discussions and failing to pay adequate attention to how leaving the EU could affect women’s rights.