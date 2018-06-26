Remembering Christina Jenkins, the woman who invented the weave

It’s no overstatement to say Christina Jenkins changed women’s lives forever when she invented the hair weave also known as the sew-in, a huge advancement in hair styling.

Born Christina Mae Thomas in Louisiana on 25 December 1920, the details of Jenkins’ early life are sketchy. We do know that, at a time when women studying anything to a higher level were few and far between, Jenkins graduated from Leland College near Baton Rouge in Louisiana with a science degree in 1943. The very same year she married a well-known jazz pianist with the excellent jazz pianist name of Herman ‘Duke’ Jenkins.

Jenkins next pops up in 1949 in Chicago, where she was working for a wig manufacturer. It is here she began developing a technique to make the company’s wigs sit more securely on the head.

This graduated into examining different methods of sewing switches of hair into women’s existing natural hair – at the time, women were pinning weaves to their hair with grips and pins, which looked unnatural and bulky and were prone to slipping. Jenkins’ innovative new process involved three cords and a device called a weaving frame, which created a natural weft on which to attach the commercial hair and transform natural hair. Her invention was a game-changer in terms of self-expression.