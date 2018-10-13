This is how Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch deals with Twitter abuse

For many female MPs in the UK, vile online abuse can feel like an inevitable part of the job. Meet with constituents, read through parliamentary briefings, block the thousands of Twitter trolls who are threatening to rape you: just another day in the office.

Of course, this shouldn’t be the case. Everyone has the right to criticise politicians, but we should be able to denounce their policy positions without using hateful language or threatening their safety.

Yet the online abuse and harassment of MPs is on the rise – with women politicians much more likely than their male counterparts to receive sexist comments, and women in general more likely to be subjected to digital sexual harassment and stalking.