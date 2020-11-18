In her twenties, Fanny was a model at the Royal Academy of Art. This is how she came to the attention of the Pre-Raphaelites – in the 1840s, Millais and William Holman Hunt were students there, and in 1848 they, along with Rossetti, his brother William, Ford Madox Brown, James Collinson, Frederic Stephens, and Thomas Woolner, formed the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood. They enjoyed wafting about town, taking laudanum (an addictive painkiller) and declaiming their ideas about ‘real’ art.

Why was she a trailblazer?

Fanny made women of colour visible at a time when they were elsewhere invisible. Pictures of her hung in galleries across the country, her image was reproduced and she was held up as an example of perfect beauty. That she was a Pre-Raphaelite muse has ensured her name endures.

Though many of the muses were working class women, all were transformed into creatures of myth and legend at the stroke of a brush and several others became well known for their beauty.

But Fanny had something none of the others had: dark skin – rare in art of the time and precious to a group of artists trying to stand out.