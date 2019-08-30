Your 2020 Feminist Calendar: protests, panels and exhibitions celebrating the sisterhood
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
Get your diaries out, because the offering of feminist events for 2020 is bigger and better than ever.
2020 is set to be an exciting year for women’s rights. This is the year when governments, activists and businesses from across the globe are due to come together and take stock of the current state of women’s rights, and to put together a plan for moving forward. Huge issues like violence against women, reproductive rights and the gender pay gap will all be on the agenda at UN forums in Mexico City and Paris, and the potential for progress is immense.
This then is a year to both celebrate and act. To help you do just that, there are plenty of panels, parties and festivals happening throughout the year. We’ve compiled a handy UK-wide calendar of some of the best feminist events happening in 2020 – so be sure to mark the dates in your diary.
We’ll be updating this page throughout the year, so save it to your bookmarks!
100% Women at Richard Saltoun Gallery (until February)
From March 2019, London’s Richard Saltoun Gallery is dedicating 100% of its programme to women. This 12-month programme is part of the gallery’s commitment to supporting under-recognised and underrepresented female artists, and aims to protest gender inequality in the art world.
The second part of the programme kicked off in August and the final exhibitions are currently underway, “examining themes of maternal experience and subjectivity in art”. This female only-programme features the 70s feminist pioneer Judy Chicago, writer and visual artist Carmen Winant and American photojournalist Annegret Soltau. Due to end in February, this women-only programme is not one to miss.
Event in London, free. More information about 100% Women at Richard Saltoun Gallery here.
The Feminist Tour of London (throughout the year)
If you’re interested in learning the hidden herstory of London, then the Feminist Tour of London is for you. Hosted by the hugely passionate Ellie, this two-hour-long tour of the capital city’s tourist hotspots will lift the lid on all the influential women that have shaped London, from the Houses of Parliament to Piccadilly. Fully accessible and going ahead come rain or shine, the tour has excellent reviews and promises to offer even the most knowledgeable history buff some new insights.
And better still, 100% of the proceeds go to Child.org, a charity dedicated to securing equal opportunities for children in Kenya.
Get tickets and find out more here.
She Grrrowls: Feminist Arts Night (8th January-5th March)
She Grrrowls is venturing out of its home at London’s Poetry Café and bringing their Feminist Arts Night to cities across the UK. The She Grrrowls tour is currently set for an eight-date run with more due to be added. The aim is to “give voice to the experience of different womxn across England” and will feature the collective’s resident poets and some local talent.
Anti Diet Riot Club Festival (19th January)
Asking For It (29th January-15th February)
Adapted from Louise O’Neill’s devastating and critically acclaimed novel of the same name, Asking For It is an extraordinary onstage examination of consent and sexual assault in a hyper-sexualised world. After a sold-out season at Ireland’s National Theatre, the play is set to debut at the Birmingham REP. It promises to be a powerful and sobering production, with a post-show discussion scheduled for 12th February.
Get tickets and find out more here.
Femspectives: Glasgow Feminist Film Festival (20th-23rd February)
Women of the World Festival (6th-8th March)
2020 marks the tenth anniversary of the Women of the World Festival. Since its inception a decade ago, the festival has expanded into a global movement, aimed at “celebrating women and girls, taking a frank look at the obstacles they face”. It now hosts events as far afield as Hong Kong, Australia and Ethiopia.
Taking place at Southbank Centre where it first launched, this year’s London festival will run for three days and end on International Women’s Day. Events will include that celebrate badass women from history, discussions of what it means to be a queer woman in 2020, and performances by Shazia Mirza and Bobby Baker.
Get tickets and find out more here.
SheFest 2020 (5th-15th March)
Artemisia (4th April-26th July)
Artemisia Gentileschi was one of the most accomplished Italian Baroque painters, and her work will be featured in a solo exhibition at the National Gallery from April this year. The paintings on display will offer an overview of her 40-year career, and include some of her most famous works as well as some that have only been recently discovered. Whether you’re a Gentileschi fan or a complete art novice, this exhibition promises to be offer a stunning insight into the life and works of one of the most extraordinary painters of her time.
Get tickets and find out more here.
The Guilty Feminist: Live with Deborah Frances-White (1st May-7th June)
Award-winning comedy podcast The Guilty Feminist is coming to a city near you. Deborah Frances-White is doing a special touring version of the show for the first time, exploring the hypocrisies and humour inherent in modern feminism in her classic hilarious fashion, while still managing to cover a broad range of important topics.
The podcast itself is recorded in front of a live audience, but this live tour is for ticketholders only and will include stand-up comedy, music and talent local to each venue. Starting in London’s Eventim Apollo, the tour runs for 25 dates in different British cities.
Get tickets and find out more here.
Unfinished Business: The Fight for Women’s Rights (24th April-23rd August)
New Suns: A Feminist Literary Festival (31st October)
The New Suns Feminist Book Fair is back for its third year with a day of books, talks, workshops and films. This year the theme of the event will be on “feminist conveyance of interior worlds, touching on mysticism, altered states and contemporary gothic”, and will (very fittingly) be held on Halloween. In its home at the Barbican Centre, it will bring together acclaimed writers with new talent for an exciting host of conversations and activities.
Find out more here.
Words: Moya Crockett, Rachel Brown, Sarah Shaffi, Aiden Wynn.
Images: The Corner Shop