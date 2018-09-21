From Dolly Parton to abortion campaigners: the women making waves this week

As if we didn’t have reason enough to love Dolly Parton, the singer-songwriter, actor and education activist released a song celebrating women’s suffrage on Monday (17 September). The country anthem tells the story of the women who campaigned for the vote in the US, beginning with a spoken-word introduction outlining the history of the movement.

American women had been “fighting for the legal right to vote since the 1840s” when they finally got the vote in 1920, Parton says.

“In 1890, the National American Women’s Suffrage Association (NAWSA) was established with Susan B Anthony its leading force. But women have been fighting for their rights since the very beginning of time.”

The song appears on new compilation record 27: The Most Perfect Album, each track of which is dedicated to a different amendment of the United States Constitution. Parton’s number is titled 19th Amendment, after the legislation that made it illegal to deny someone the right to vote on the basis of their sex.