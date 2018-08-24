From Emma Thompson to grassroots activists: the women making waves this week

Currently, more than a quarter of UK mosques have no facilities for women, and many others have women’s sections that are restricted, cramped or otherwise inadequate. Now, Muslim women in Scotland have launched a grassroots campaign calling for greater gender equality in how mosques are run.

Scottish Mosques for All aims to give Muslim women more of a say in how their mosques operate.

“It is unfortunate that many mosques fail to provide basic access for Muslim women to use the facility to pray or the quality of the space can often be inadequate and not suitable,” the group said in a statement.

Many mosques have few or no women in senior positions, the group said. This, they said, was either a deliberate attempt to “[prevent] women from taking up these roles”, or was evidence that they did not “sufficiently [provide] a welcoming atmosphere where women feel comfortable to get involved”.

The group continued: “The place and role of women in mosques is in real crisis in the UK and elsewhere and this status quo must change.”