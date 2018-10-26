From Icelandic protesters to Meghan Markle: the women making waves this week

Earlier this year, one of Japan’s most prestigious medical schools admitted that it had been deliberately changing the entrance exam marks of prospective female students, in a bid to keep women out of the university.

The blatant acknowledgement of gender discrimination sent shockwaves around the world. Now, women who applied unsuccessfully to Tokyo Medical School over the last 12 years have announced plans to demand compensation from the school.

Lawyers for over 20 female former applicants said on Tuesday (23 October) that the women plan to file a request demanding that the university pay ¥100,000 (£697) in damages for every year an applicant took its entrance exams.

They will also demand that the university reveal their real exam scores, refund their exam fees and cover other costs such as travelling expenses.

Yukiko Tsunoda, the head of the lawyers’ group, told The Japan Times that she was “appalled by the large number of people who were rejected” as a result of the rigging.