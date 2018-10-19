From the #MeToo founder to a champion cyclist: the women making waves this week

On Tuesday (16 October), author Anna Burns made history as the first writer from Northern Ireland to win the Man Booker Prize.

Burns, who is also the first woman to win the Booker in five years, took home the coveted literary award for her novel Milkman. The novel follows a young female protagonist in an unnamed city that seems an awful lot like Belfast during the Troubles, who is being sexually harassed by a sinister milkman.

Kwame Anthony Appiah, the Booker’s chair of judges, said the judging panel felt that Milkman spoke to many concerns of today. “I think this novel will help people think about #MeToo … It is to be commended for giving us a deep and subtle and morally and intellectually challenging picture of what #MeToo is about,” he said.