SNP MP Hannah Bardell on what it’s like to experience homophobic abuse

The politician, who came out publicly after winning her first election in 2015, said that neither she nor her girlfriend had encountered aggressive homophobia of that sort before.

“I have to say it was quite a shocking experience because so often when we’re going around, there is no issue,” she said. “We’re still in that nice place where people actually smile at us most of the time.

“So it was the first time that anything like that had happened, of that severity.”

Bardell and her girlfriend reported the incident as a hate crime, she said — and a short time later, they had another experience that reaffirmed their faith in humanity.

“We had a couple of teenagers come past us and be like ‘LGBT!’ and put their thumbs up, and we stopped them and chatted to them and they were so lovely,” she said. “One of them was bisexual, and the other one’s dad was gay.”

Bardell added that it was “incredible” to have “such a horrible experience and then have such a positive experience”.