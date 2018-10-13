Hannah Bardell on the time she bumped into Theresa May in the Commons toilets

Hands up if you’ve ever bumped into a colleague you don’t know well in the office toilets. Pretty uncomfortable, isn’t it? Now imagine that your work loos are the ladies’ in the House of Commons — and your distant coworker is Theresa May. Are you dying from awkwardness yet?

Spare a thought, then, for Hannah Bardell, who experienced just that a couple of years ago. Speaking on Stylist’s new political TV show Women of the House, the SNP MP described her encounter with the now-Prime Minister in the Commons loos.

“The only time I’ve ever had a face-to-face conversation with Theresa May was in the toilet,” Bardell said. “And it was a very awkward.”

May was Home Secretary at the time of their restroom rendezvous, Bardell explained, and the MP for Livingston had been impressed with how she’d supported the families of the Hillsborough disaster.