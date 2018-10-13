It’s easy to feel disillusioned about Brexit. The in-fighting, the chaos, the apparent lack of a coherent plan to get Britain out of the EU: it’s enough to frustrate even the most committed of Leave voters.

And according to politician Jess Phillips, Brexit has also prevented the introduction of new laws that would protect women’s rights. Speaking on Stylist’s new political TV show Women of the House, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said that Brexit is “taking up all the [government’s] time”. As a result, some important pieces of women-focused legislation “that should have gone through” have been dropped.

Phillips cited the example of a law that would have banned violent perpetrators of domestic abuse from cross-examining victims in family courts.

She and her colleagues “worked incredibly hard” on that legislation “for over a year, getting cross-party consensus,” she said. But “it all just fell away” once Brexit began to absorb all the government’s attention.