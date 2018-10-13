Jess Phillips on why she prefers Jacob Rees-Mogg to Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson is a divisive figure. His fans think he’s hilarious, erudite, an eloquent joker who brings some welcome charisma to the anti-PC brigade. But many others see him as a dangerous double-crosser who believes in nothing so much as the accumulation of personal power – and who isn’t actually very good at his job.

During an appearance on Stylist’s brand new political TV show, Women of the House, three of the UK’s leading female MPs were asked a question designed to reveal what they really think of Johnson, as well as one of his fellow high-profile Brexiteers.

Specifically, we asked Labour’s Jess Phillips, Conservative Kemi Badenoch and the SNP’s Hannah Bardell to tell us: who would they rather go on a canal holiday in Norfolk with, Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg?

“I would pick Jacob any day of the week, because I would fear for Boris Johnson’s safety if he was left on a canal boat with me,” said Phillips, the MP for Birmingham Yardley.

“I mean I literally cannot stand him. He is a charlatan.”