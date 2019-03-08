Stylist editor-in-chief joins Emma Watson to demand protection for women’s rights activists

“Women are at risk of backlash, censorship and violence wherever they speak out, both online and offline. The expertise and experiences of women human rights defenders are not being recognised or trusted. Women are not being meaningfully consulted on issues that directly impact them. Women who speak out are facing all forms of violence and abuse. This has to stop.”

The letter was organised by Womankind Worldwide, an organisation dedicated to supporting women’s fight for equality. CEO Caroline Haworth said that “women’s rights are under threat like never before, with rising fundamentalism, financial crises and political turmoil.”

She continued: “Support for human rights defenders on the frontline is something everybody can relate to because they are fighting the fight for the rest of us… A lot of women put themselves at real risk of violence and harm for the work that they do.”

Stylist is proud to support this call to protect the change makers, rule breakers and voice raisers who are pushing the women’s rights movement forward.