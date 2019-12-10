Join Stylist at #March4Women 2020 and fight a global climate emergency
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
Stylist is joining forces with CARE International UK for the 2020 #March4Women, an International Women’s Day rally devoted to fighting the impact of climate change on women and girls around the world.
Brilliant as she is, we don’t need Greta Thunberg to tell us that the planet is in the grips of a climate catastrophe. The toxic effect of global warming is apparent not only on the environment, but also in communities around the world – particularly when it comes to women and girls.
Women are at the forefront of the battle against climate change, and they’re also most vulnerable to its impact. At the same time, they have least collective say and sway in how we, together, can combat it.
It’s exactly this issue that takes centrestage in CARE International UK’s 2020 March4Women taking place on International Women’s Day next year.
Once again, Stylist is partnering with CARE in this epic show of solidarity, which in previous years has seen thousands of activists march on parliament and hold keynote speeches in the fight for a better, fairer world for women.
Lady Hale, the first woman president of the Supreme Court of England and Wales, and Helen Pankhurst, great-granddaughter of suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst, are among those who’ve thrown their weight behind the event in the past.
Here’s everything you need to know so far on the rally from Southbank to Westminster (we’ll update this with more details as they come in):
What is the #March4Women 2020 event about?
The 2020 theme is all about the climate emergency, and how it’s affecting women around the world. The fallout from global warming makes gender inequality worse. In global communities, women are often responsible for collecting water, heating and cooking: all these tasks become harder with climate change.
Events such as droughts and floods that are brought on by the climate crisis are also likely to hit women harder, especially when you consider that the majority of the world’s poor are women.
As Stylist reports, women are on the frontline of the battle against climate change; whether that’s politicians such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pioneering her Green New Deal, or campaigners like Bea Johnson, who are leading the zero waste movement on Instagram.
Across the globe, women are often found leading the charge for more cohesive action and community power in the face of the climate emergency we’re all facing.
We’ve seen time and again that women are committed to a safer future both for the people around them, and for the planet. And yet, we’re not adequately represented in the decision-making process.
The #March4Women 2020 aims to address this issue face-on, and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time. By 2020, global emissions must decline in order to stay within the limits of the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C warming pathway.
Women can play a key role in the action decided here, in an effort to unite some of the globe’s most vulnerable communities.
When is the #March4Women 2020 event?
This year’s #March4Women event will take place on Sunday 8 March 2020, aka International Women’s Day.
Where is the #March4Women 2020 event taking place?
The 2020 event will start in Southbank, central London, with a circular rally down to Westminster and back.
Who will be at #March4Women 2020?
No names have been revealed yet for 2020, but last year’s event drew a high-profile mix of luminaries from the world of activism and feminist campaigning.
Helena Bonham Carter, Annie Lennox, Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and David Tennant all delivered speeches in a rousing afternoon of solidarity, while Beverley Knight – who played Emmeline Pankhurst in the West End suffragette musical Sylvia – performed on-stage.
Anne-Marie Duff, Michael Sheen, Mel C and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan have also attended in previous years.
Who can take part in #March4Women?
Absolutely anyone can take part. Care International is committed to gender equality, and speakers at its #March4Women events talk about what people of all genders – including men and boys – can do to help make a more equal world.
It’s all about coming together to challenge and change the attitudes that lead to discrimination and inequality: and men can play a key role in this process.
Do you need to buy a ticket for #March4Women?
Yes, you do: more details on this coming soon.
To find out more on #March4Women 2020, and for more information on all Care International’s initiatives, visit careinternational.org.uk/march4women. Please note: this page will be updated with details of the 2020 event as and when they are finalised.
Images: Getty