Brilliant as she is, we don’t need Greta Thunberg to tell us that the planet is in the grips of a climate catastrophe. The toxic effect of global warming is apparent not only on the environment, but also in communities around the world – particularly when it comes to women and girls.

Women are at the forefront of the battle against climate change, and they’re also most vulnerable to its impact. At the same time, they have least collective say and sway in how we, together, can combat it.

It’s exactly this issue that takes centrestage in CARE International UK’s 2020 March4Women taking place on International Women’s Day next year.