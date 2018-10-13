Should misogyny be a hate crime? Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch doesn’t think so

Back in early September, the government announced that it was to consider whether or not to class misogynistic behaviour as a hate crime, as part of a comprehensive review of hate crime legislation.

The news was hailed by feminist campaigners and some MPs, who want crimes that are motivated by contempt for or prejudice against women to be treated as seriously as other hate crimes – such as those motivated by prejudices including racism, homophobia and transphobia.

But not all politicians are in favour of the potential change. Speaking on Stylist’s new political TV show Women of the House, Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch said she thought recognising misogyny as a hate crime wasn’t the right way to address the problem. “I think it’s a step too far,” she said.

“We need to think a little bit more about how we tackle these things, rather than thinking [there is] a legislative solution for everything.”