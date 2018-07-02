Ruby Raut can still remember the sequence of horrifying events that followed after she bled during her first period.

“I was sent to my aunt’s house for seven days. I was put in a room. I wasn’t allowed to see men. I wasn’t allowed to go out and play. I was given a bowl. I was kind of treated like a prisoner,” Raut explains.

“When I was fed, people passed the food across the floor. Looking back now, I think the whole thing was such a silly thing to do. It doesn’t make sense that the first thing you do to a young girl experiencing her first period is to send her away. It’s not okay. Young girls need more support.”

Raut grew up in Nepal and, like so many other girls before her, was banished while menstruating. Fortunately, unlike other girls, she wasn’t shut away in a menstrual hut.

“I grew up in a modernised society in western Nepal, where women and girls are still sent to cowsheds or menstrual huts,” Raut says. “They’re so small that you have to crouch down inside one for four days. It’s torture.”