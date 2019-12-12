This clever tool will help you find your suffragette ancestors

“Deeds, not words, was to be our permanent motto,” wrote Emmeline Pankhurst in her memoirs.

Perhaps the most famous suffragette of all, Pankhurst – along with her daughter, Christabel – set up the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in 1903, calling on passionate, like-minded women to take increasingly militant action as they campaigned for women to be granted the right to vote.

It wasn’t until 1918 that they saw their efforts rewarded, at least partly: partial women’s suffrage was secured in the UK in the 1918 Representation of the People Act.

This landmark legislation extended voting rights to all women in Britain and Ireland over the age of 30 who were property owners, had graduated from university, or were married to a homeowner.