From stuntwomen to equal pay strikers: the women making waves this week

On Saturday (8 September), Shauna Duggins made history as the first woman ever to win a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination. Duggins is the stunt coordinator for Stylist favourite GLOW, Netflix’s hit Eighties-set series about female pro wrestlers.

It was the second time Duggins had been nominated for an Outstanding Stunt Coordination Emmy: she was previously nominated in 2006 for her work with Jennifer Garner on Alias. To take home the trophy, she fought off stiff competition from the stunt coordinators on shows including Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Shameless.

“I’m honoured to be the first woman,” Duggins said backstage after her win.