Stylist unveils brand new political TV show: Women of the House

Question: would you rather go on a canal holiday in Norfolk with Boris Johnson or Jacob Rees-Mogg? That was the dilemma we posed to three of Britain’s leading female MPs when they came together for Stylist’s brand new political TV show, Women of the House.

“I would pick Jacob any day of the week, because I would fear for Boris’ safety if he was left on a canal boat with me,” says Jess Phillips, Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley. “I mean, I literally cannot stand him. He is a charlatan.”

Rees-Mogg at least holds his arch-Conservative beliefs sincerely, Phillips says. “He is who he is. You might not like that, but I find that much more appealing than spending a week with somebody who’s a fake.”

It’s not your average political conversation, but this isn’t your average political TV show. In a media first, we at Stylist have developed a new series that only invites female MPs to the table to discuss the biggest issues of the day. After years of listening to men talk on behalf – or if they’re really good, over – their female counterparts, we wanted to create a “safe space” for Britain’s leading female MPs to share their thoughts on sexism in parliament, Brexit and living with their Twitter trolls.