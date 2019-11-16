But, as with all apparently dire situations, there is a glimmer of hope on the horizon. More women are poised to stand in December’s general election than ever before, according to new figures released by the Press Association (PA) today.

Initial analysis by the news agency found that 1,120 of 3,322 candidates registered for December’s snap vote are women. That equates to 34%; a leap of 5% since the last election in 2017.