Women’s Daily Dispatch: The news you need to know on 10/1/18

Celebrities – including Busy Philipps, Amber Tamblyn and Jessica Chastain - have taken to Twitter to call out the pay disparity between actor Mark Wahlberg and his female co-star Michelle Williams in All the Money in the World.

The critically acclaimed film abruptly cut ties with actor Kevin Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations were made against him and the role was recast with Christopher Plummer.

But reports have claimed that while Wahlberg was reportedly paid $2 million for 10 days of reshoots, the other actors, including Williams, earned figures of “hundreds of thousands of dollars or less.”