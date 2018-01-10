Women’s Daily Dispatch: The news you need to know on 10/1/18
- Posted by
- Susan Devaney
- Published
As part of our Visible Women initiative, Stylist.co.uk brings you the Women’s Daily Dispatch: your new daily digest of international news relating to women. It’s the good, bad, inspiring and urgent stories you need to know from around the world, all wrapped up in one bitesize piece.
1) Backlash after pay disparity between Mark Walberg and Michelle Williams exposed
Celebrities – including Busy Philipps, Amber Tamblyn and Jessica Chastain - have taken to Twitter to call out the pay disparity between actor Mark Wahlberg and his female co-star Michelle Williams in All the Money in the World.
The critically acclaimed film abruptly cut ties with actor Kevin Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations were made against him and the role was recast with Christopher Plummer.
But reports have claimed that while Wahlberg was reportedly paid $2 million for 10 days of reshoots, the other actors, including Williams, earned figures of “hundreds of thousands of dollars or less.”
But according to USA Today, Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for reshooting his scenes in All the Money in the World, while Williams was paid an $80 per diem totalling less than $1,000.
That works out to Williams being paid less than 1% of her male co-star.
As of yet none of the actors featured in the film have commented on the story. You can read our story here.
2) Clothing belonging to rape victims goes on display in Brussels
When a woman reports a rape, the subsequent conversation will often involve a discussion of what she was wearing at the time.
An exhibition in Brussels titled Is It My Fault is setting out to dispel the myth that sexual abuse is linked to survivors clothing, by showing a range of clothing worn by women when they were assaulted.
From pyjamas to dresses, the clothing on display was curated by the prevention service of Molenbeek by survivors who voluntarily contributed brief descriptions of what they were wearing when they experienced sexual violence.
The exhibition in the Belgian capital will be open to the public throughout January.
Read the full story here (via the Metro).
3) Gay women in Ghana are at a greater risk of violence
Women in Ghana are more likely to experience violence than men from their families due to their sexuality, a report has found.
LGBT women interviewed by Human Rights Watch (HRW) said women who openly spoke about their sexuality were beaten, evicted and ostracised by their communities.
However, men were “rarely” subjected to the same type of treatment from family members.
“In fact, none of the gay men I interviewed reported violence from family members. Not a single one of them,” said Wendy Isaack, who wrote and researched the report.
You can read the full story here (via the Guardian).
4) Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle has left women in the wings
Theresa May has reshuffled her government in the hope of creating a more diverse Conservative Party – but female representation has fallen short.
Caroline Dinenage, Heather Wheeler, Chloe Smith, Margot James and Harriett Baldwin - who all previously worked in junior government roles - were promoted to ministerial positions.
In addition, three female MPs – Suella Fernandes, Lucy Frazer and Nusrat Ghani – have been promoted to government roles for the first time, having previously only represented their constituencies.
But the final reshuffle for May’s main cabinet (including herself) stands at a line-up of six women versus 17 men.
You can read our full breakdown here.
Images: Rex Features / iStock / CCM – Centre Communautaire Maritime