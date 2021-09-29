What is it about weddings? Perhaps it’s the intense emotions, the family politics, or if you’re lucky, the free bar, but most people have been to at least one which went off the rails that they remember for all the wrong reasons. The day usually starts harmlessly enough: a casual fizz at the reception, followed by another, then another, and before you know it, you’re three bottles of table wine deep doing the Macarena with the groom’s uncle.

Of course, we’re not complaining – it’s been 18 months and our notion of what a wedding looks like has been completely distorted. They’ve been postponed, shrunk or cancelled altogether. We’ve seen fathers walk their daughters down the aisle with enough distance to imply a family feud, face masks have become the must-have accessory and dance floors remained shut.

So in celebration of their return to (nearly) normal, bursting with all those sparkly frocks and pent-up emotion we’ve been harbouring since 2020, we asked Stylist readers to tell us their most hilarious, most awkward, most raucous memories from weddings over the years.