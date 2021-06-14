Later today (14 June), Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal whether the lifting of restrictions on 21 June will be delayed as expected, due to concerns over the growing Delta variant.

At the press conference, which is scheduled for 6pm this evening, he’s also expected to address the future of the furlough scheme – which is set to be reduced from 1 July – and what’s happening with weddings.

The latter issue has created a lot of controversy over the weekend, as there are fears that the delay in the easing of restrictions will mean that the number of guests allowed at a wedding will remain capped at 30 (as it has been since 17 May) and that the advice against dancing at the reception – with the exception of the couple’s first dance – will stay in place.