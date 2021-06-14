Will big weddings be allowed to go ahead after 21 June? Here’s how the uncertainty is affecting couples
There is a lot of uncertainty over whether the easing of lockdown restrictions – including in relation to weddings – will go ahead on 21 June. Here, Stylist speaks to two women affected by the uncertainty – and explores what might happen next.
Later today (14 June), Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reveal whether the lifting of restrictions on 21 June will be delayed as expected, due to concerns over the growing Delta variant.
At the press conference, which is scheduled for 6pm this evening, he’s also expected to address the future of the furlough scheme – which is set to be reduced from 1 July – and what’s happening with weddings.
The latter issue has created a lot of controversy over the weekend, as there are fears that the delay in the easing of restrictions will mean that the number of guests allowed at a wedding will remain capped at 30 (as it has been since 17 May) and that the advice against dancing at the reception – with the exception of the couple’s first dance – will stay in place.
This would mean that the couples who want to have more than 30 people at their big day – and organised their wedding in line with the 21 June date – would be forced to postpone, rearrange or cancel their event, sometimes for the third or even fourth time in a year, or go on with a smaller number of guests.
Of course, there are hopes that this won’t be the case. Reports have suggested that, even if the 21 June deadline is pushed back later today, Boris Johnson is still determined to give weddings the go ahead and lift the 30-person limit – although nothing has been confirmed at present.
Indeed, in an interview with Sky News earlier this morning, Health Minister Edward Argar said that couples waiting to get married were “very much” on Johnson’s mind.
One of the primary concerns is the apparent disparity between the rules around big sporting events and other gatherings (including the G7 summit and Euro 2020 celebrations over the weekend) and the restrictions being placed on wedding events.
Using the #WhatAboutWeddings hashtag, many couples and wedding professionals alike shared their frustration at how the situation was being handled.
“Today’s the day we find out if we can have our wedding the way we’ve been planning since 2018!” one Twitter comment read.
“While I sit and think about what @BorisJohnson might let us do, I’ll enjoy watching the football fans celebrating, hugging and shouting together. #DoubleStandards”
And another added: “We are two days away from what should have been our one-year anniversary… three attempts later and we’re still not married. It’s kinda sad to then see all the pics from #G7Summit2021. Couples AND the wedding industry NEED clarity. And fast.”
While it waits to be seen what kind of plan the government will unveil tonight when it comes to weddings and the further lifting of lockdown restrictions, one thing’s for sure: the last 14 months have been an incredibly stressful and uncertain time for those trying to get married.
Stylist spoke to two women whose weddings are scheduled over the next couple of weeks. Here’s what they had to say.
“The last few weeks have been terrible”
Faye, 28, from Newcastle, is due to get married to her partner Laura, 33, on 26 June – almost exactly a year since they were first meant to wed. But despite waiting over a year longer than they had anticipated for their big day – and having most details, including the dresses, alcohol, venue and DJ, confirmed – Faye says they’re struggling to feel excited.
“The last few weeks have been terrible – the not knowing is awful,” she explains. “We have not been able to enjoy the run-up to our wedding – our day is less than two weeks away and until we find out exactly what we are able to do and how many guests we are allowed, we cannot get excited yet.”
The couple plan to have 79 daytime guests and a total of around 120 for the evening reception, so if the 30-person limit does remain in place, they’ll have to cut that down considerably. Cancelling now isn’t an option, Faye explains – if they were to back out now, they’d lose “an incredible amount” of money.
For the couple, then, there’s a lot riding on tonight’s announcement – and the idea that they won’t be able to go ahead, when so many large-scale events have been able to take place, is one of the most frustrating parts about it all.
“It is great to see people enjoying themselves at sporting events, but it is frustrating that you are able to attend these events with 1000s of people you don’t know but you are unable to have a wedding with more than 28 guests,” she says.
“A wedding guestlist is thought about – they are the people you have known for a number of years and are easily traceable if needed for whatever reason. We have all our guests contact details to hand if required, most have also been double vaccinated and the rest have received at least one dose.
“We have everything crossed for the announcement this evening.”
“It’s so stressful and frustrating”
Tamara, 28, from London, is also hoping to get married this month. Herself and her partner have already had to postpone once – they were originally supposed to tie the knot back in April, when they would have only been allowed to have six guests at their wedding – but decided to move their date at the end of 2020 when the second lockdown happened.
At first, she says she felt “really positive” and relieved when the government’s roadmap indicated that restrictions would be lifted by 21 June – but over the last couple of weeks, her excitement has begun to falter.
“Over the last few weeks, our hopes have been dampened with news coming out that 21 June may be delayed,” Tamara explains. “Most of our excitement has been lost with wedding planning because we simply do not know what sort of wedding we will have.
“I am quite a nervous person so everything to do with capacities and the thought of my family not all being able to come has really affected my sleep and health.”
Tamara says the couple have decided not to move their wedding again – they will be getting married on 17 July no matter what happens tonight – so they’re nervous about what might happen tonight. For Tamara, the frustration surrounding the allowance of other big events is also adding to her stress levels – and she hopes the government makes the right decision and allows weddings to go forward.
“During the first lockdown last year, never did I think we would be in the position we are in now,” she says. “It’s so stressful and frustrating as other events, both indoor and outdoor, have been able to take place!”
Tamara continues: “It has been agonising over this weekend waiting to see what the announcement says. We are hoping and praying that wedding restrictions are lifted and we can have a wedding similar to what we imagined. It’s such a special day for us which we want to enjoy with our loved ones around us.”
Images: Getty/Faye Slasor