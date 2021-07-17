Emma Bunton’s ‘mini dress and thong sandals’ combo is this summer’s refreshing wedding inspiration
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Are short wedding dresses the next big bridal trend? Emma Bunton just followed in the footsteps of Lily Allen with her fun Miu Miu mini dress.
It’s been a frustrating time for anyone who’s tried to plan a wedding over the last 18 months. From heartbreaking cancellations to downsized ceremonies and constantly trying to keep in line with the ever-changing rules and restrictions, wedding planning during a pandemic is certainly no enviable task.
In turn, this has inspired new wedding trends and creative ways of celebrating. Back in April, Pinterest reported a 190% increase in searches for ’small back garden wedding’ ideas. And wedding website The Knot predicted a rise in brunch weddings, outdoor activities (think fire pits and lawn games) and pared down single-tier cakes.
From Monday 19 July, there will be no limit on the number of people allowed to attend weddings, civil partnerships and receptions in England. Current rules on social distancing and wearing facemasks will no longer apply. There will be no requirement for table service, and restrictions around singing and dancing will end. But any indoor ceremony will have to be held in a Covid-secure public venue (more information here).
Brides-to-be will, at last, have more freedom and options when it comes to wedding planning. And Emma Bunton has just embraced this ‘summer of love’ vibe with her fun and refreshing wedding outfit, which she shared a full-length photograph of yesterday (Friday 16 July).
Bunton married her long-term partner Jade Jones at Soho Farm earlier in the week. In fitting with her Baby Spice brand, she wore a white Miu Miu mini dress with billowing sleeves, accentuated by the long veil that trailed behind her. Bunton also wore a bright flower crown, and she elevated the look with this summer’s biggest silhouette – a pair of white heeled thong sandals. The final touch was a garter on her left thigh, which peeked out just below her dress.
“Still on cloud 9!” she wrote in the caption (although you just need to look at that smile to work out how happy she is).
Does this mean that short wedding dresses are set to become this summer’s biggest bridal trend? Last September, in the weeks just before going back into lockdown, Lily Allen sparked the trend by wearing a Chanel mini dress with a long veil for her Las Vegas wedding.
It perhaps shows that, after a period of many brides having to stay within so many restrictions while planning their big day, it’s now just time to have a bit of fun.
Images: Getty / Instagram