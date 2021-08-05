Then, just a month before the first lockdown and a couple of weeks before her hen do, I had to move back to the UK, start a new job and find somewhere to live. I also had a family member in hospital. It was a very mad time.

My friend told me that someone had dropped out of the hen party and asked if, now that I was back in the UK anyway, I’d be able to go – travel and money were no longer an issue. I still said no, explaining that it was due to the chaos my life was in. This made her flip out again. We are OK now, but things were very, very tense for a while.

“I ended up not going to the wedding”

I had a situation a few years ago. I had been friends with the bride-to-be since school and we were really close, supporting each other through our parents’ divorces, breakups, new jobs, new relationships, etc. I was so excited when she asked me to be her maid of honour and I couldn’t wait to help with the hen party. She’d always said she wanted a hen do abroad and, even though I knew it would cost more than a celebration in the UK, I was happy to get involved with planning.