Creating a centrepiece that feels right for you is a big part of nailing the aesthetic of your wedding. It will often be influenced by other parts of your weddings, like the bouquets you and your bridesmaids carry, or the colour scheme you have chosen and creating the right floral arrangement for your reception tables can be a great way to bring all of these elements together. “A floral centrepiece literally injects life into a wedding – flowers are so important to many brides and grooms because they bring living things into a wedding,” says Tolani Agoro, the founder of the wedding florist, Lux B Flowers.

Here, Tolani has shared her tutorial and expert tips on how to create the perfect wedding centrepiece for you.

What you will need to create a floral wedding centrepiece

The tools you will need, The flowers you will need

Flower strippers

Floral scissors (or very sharp scissors)

Flower food

A bucket

Floral foam

Floral tray

Tape

Greenery

Filler flowers

Main flowers

How to create a floral wedding centrepiece

1. Use a flower stripper to remove thorns, unwanted leaves and imperfections from your flowers Remove any unwanted leaves from your flowers. It’s a good idea to wear gloves while doing this.

2. Trim the stems by about 1-2cm at a 45 degree angle Trim the stems of your flower. From there, put flower food in a bucket of water and let the flowers sit in it. Spritz the top of the flowers for added hydration.

4. Soak the floral foam in bucket of water for 15-30 minutes minimum (or leave it the night before) Soak the floral foam.

5. Put the floral foam in your floral tray and tape it 1-2 times on each side Tape your floral foam in the tray.

6. Start with your greenery to create the shape of the arrangement – place a palm on each side of your tray until it starts to fill up slightly. Add your greenery and filler flowers. Then, add your filler flowers on either side. Continue adding filler flowers throughout your tray to create shape.

8. Now add your main flowers. Start by adding them on either side to create symmetry, adding more flowers until your arrangement looks full. Tolani's finished arrangement.

Tolani’s expert tips for making a professional-looking floral arrangement

Choose seasonal flowers “Figure out what time of year you’re getting married and what flowers will be in season,” Tolani advises. She explains that you should research which flowers will be in season because this will make your arrangement look the best it can be, as well as making it last longer. Seasonal flowers in August include sunflowers, dahlias and lilies. Take your guests’ needs into account The purpose of a wedding centrepiece is its appearance; however, there are some practical things to think about when you’re choosing your flowers. “Ask your guests if they have allergies,” Tolani says, explaining that, if they do, you should avoid flowers like lilies which can cause allergic reactions, as your guests will come into close contact with these flowers.

An example of one of Tolani's floral arrangements.

Think about the weather If you’re having an outdoor wedding, or if your arrangement might be outside for a significant period of time during transportation, for example, you need to choose sturdy flowers, Tolani says. “Hydrangeas, for example, are very delicate and could be easily damaged,” she says. Flowers like roses are a good option for something more hard-wearing, according to Tolani while other flowers she uses regularly include baby’s breath, roses and calla lilies. Avoid changing your arrangement once you are finished “I’m usually not happy with my arrangements until they are 100% ready,” Tolani says, explaining that your centrepiece might look a little bit skeletal until you’ve added every element of it, so try not to panic about that. “When you put the flowers into the foam it creates a hole so try to avoid taking your flowers in and out too much as this can damage the foam which will stop your flowers from being properly hydrated,” Tolani adds.

Make sure to care for your wedding centrepiece.

Care for your flowers properly beforehand You will probably have a lot on your mind before your wedding day, but make sure not to neglect your flowers. “Keep them out of direct sunlight and make sure the temperature isn’t too hot,” Tolani says. Keep your arrangement in a cool, dry place and spritz them regularly.

Tolani Agoro, florist Tolani is the founder of Lux B Flowers. Tolani is the founder of Lux B Flowers, a floral design company based in London. She specialises in flowers for wedding and events, as well as creating arrangements available for same day delivery across most of south, west and central London.

