Introducing the Stylist Wedding Blog

The Stylist Wedding Blog is where our brides share their hopes for their wedding day, the trials and tribulations leading up to it and the traditions surrounding marriage. Our guarantee: we will present the real side of weddings. Yes, our brides will discuss shoes and dresses but alongside the wedding day frippery, they will also talk about the wider implications of what it means to get married in 2013.

From the name-changing debate and feminist weddings to cheap wedding dresses and bridal shoes that are actually comfortable, the Stylist Wedding Blog is a place to enjoy advice, inspiration and ideas. We’ll have a constantly changing rota of blogging brides, sharing their stories and offering honest and insightful advice.

Sound good? Come over and say hi.

Image credits: Unsplash