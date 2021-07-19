Hoxton Hotel is offering the perfect backdrop for your London wedding
Emily Evans
- Published
The super stylish Hoxton hotel group is here to make your wedding planning dreams come true.
It’s no secret that wedding planning has been the stuff of nightmares for many over the past year or so. Coronavirus cancellations and the uncertainties of when you can celebrate with your nearest and dearest has put a dampener on what should be a celebratory occasion for you and your partner.
With restrictions on social contact no longer in place and all limits on wedding guests lifted, it’s time to get back to planning the ceremony and that all-important reception. Thankfully, we’ve found the dreamiest London venue for a chic city celebration.
The Hoxton has two stunning locations in the capital, both offering super stylish backdrops to your day. The Hoxton Holborn boasts a sleek 70s-inspired space dubbed The Apartment which can host up to 95 guests. With dark oak panelling, brass fixtures and deep blush accents, it’s the ultimate venue for the design-led couple. Connecting rooms can be opened up for larger gatherings, perfect for a late-night boogie now we have the go-ahead to say goodbye to Covid restrictions.
If you’re planning a more intimate affair, The Hoxton Southwark could be just the ticket. The Southwark Apartment consists of six private rooms, centred around an open-plan bar. Choose from the Micro wedding package (2-19 guests) or the Mini package (20-32 guests).
Both Hoxton wedding venues offer packages which include discounts on hotel rooms for you and your guests, a 3 or 4-course meal, half a bottle of wine per person and welcome fizz and appetizers.
Prices start from £130 a head and you can customise your wedding with additions including an extra round of drinks, a DJ set, bespoke Ronny Colbie flowers or a Lily Vanilli cake.
With both venues situated so centrally, your guests will thank you for the easy travel and you can get some city shots for your wedding album too.
To find out more about The Hoxton’s wedding packages, please enquire at hitched@thehox.com
Images: courtesy of The Hoxton