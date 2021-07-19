It’s no secret that wedding planning has been the stuff of nightmares for many over the past year or so. Coronavirus cancellations and the uncertainties of when you can celebrate with your nearest and dearest has put a dampener on what should be a celebratory occasion for you and your partner.

With restrictions on social contact no longer in place and all limits on wedding guests lifted, it’s time to get back to planning the ceremony and that all-important reception. Thankfully, we’ve found the dreamiest London venue for a chic city celebration.

The Hoxton has two stunning locations in the capital, both offering super stylish backdrops to your day. The Hoxton Holborn boasts a sleek 70s-inspired space dubbed The Apartment which can host up to 95 guests. With dark oak panelling, brass fixtures and deep blush accents, it’s the ultimate venue for the design-led couple. Connecting rooms can be opened up for larger gatherings, perfect for a late-night boogie now we have the go-ahead to say goodbye to Covid restrictions.