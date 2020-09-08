Since going into lockdown six months ago, couples have had to cancel, reschedule or massively change plans for their dream weddings. Although social distancing guidelines are of course necessary to help keep everybody safe, the changing rules around weddings have been a financial and an emotional blow for families.

The most recent government guidelines on weddings, which were released on 14 August, state that venues which are able to support social distancing are encouraged to host ceremonies with no more than 30 people in attendance. Small receptions with up to 30 people are also now allowed to go ahead after the ceremony.