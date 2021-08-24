Regency-inspired weddings are set to be one of 2022’s biggest trends

“While we’ve seen a rise in brides opting for more casual wedding dresses and bridal suits, we’re now also seeing an increase in brides going in the complete opposite direction – after a year of dressing down they want to go big and finally celebrate with a show-stopping dress – and what better way than adopting the fashions of the Regency period!”

As well as opting for a Regency-inspired dress (eBay has reported a 205% rise in searches for ‘puff-sleeved wedding dresses’, and interest in ‘empire-waist wedding dresses’ is expected to rise too), regal accessories, such as elegant gloves, will also have a part to play, Allard says.

“Over the next year we expect to see more embellished headpieces, as well as more colourful wedding dresses with details such as feathers and pearls, as brides look to make an impact and embrace the alternative trends dawned by the Bridgerton and Featherington ladies,” she explains.