Regency-inspired weddings are set to be one of 2022’s biggest trends
Fancy donning an empire-waist wedding dress and walking down an aisle draped in wisteria? This new wedding trend inspired by one of Netflix’s biggest shows could be right up your street.
Forget the days of micro-weddings and Covid-friendly ‘entry boxes’, with restrictions on ceremonies and receptions now fully lifted, many couples are taking the opportunity to transform their nuptials into a truly regal occasion.
That’s according to a new trends report from the wedding planning website Hitched, which predicts that Regency-inspired weddings will be all the rage in 2022, thanks in no small part to our collective fascination with Netflix’s Bridgerton.
“As the UK eagerly awaits the launch date of series two of Bridgerton, we are already seeing inspiration being taken from the hit Netflix series, which is now being injected into wedding ceremonies and receptions,” Sarah Allard, Hitched’s editor, tells Stylist.
“While we’ve seen a rise in brides opting for more casual wedding dresses and bridal suits, we’re now also seeing an increase in brides going in the complete opposite direction – after a year of dressing down they want to go big and finally celebrate with a show-stopping dress – and what better way than adopting the fashions of the Regency period!”
As well as opting for a Regency-inspired dress (eBay has reported a 205% rise in searches for ‘puff-sleeved wedding dresses’, and interest in ‘empire-waist wedding dresses’ is expected to rise too), regal accessories, such as elegant gloves, will also have a part to play, Allard says.
“Over the next year we expect to see more embellished headpieces, as well as more colourful wedding dresses with details such as feathers and pearls, as brides look to make an impact and embrace the alternative trends dawned by the Bridgerton and Featherington ladies,” she explains.
However, fashion isn’t the only way in which the Regency style is set to take over weddings in 2022. In fact, Hitched predicts that this growing fascination with the era will “subtly infiltrate” its way into many areas of the ceremony, including in the form of vintage china tablescapes, trailing wisteria decorations and blue pastel colour schemes.
“Recent Google Trends data shows that interest in the term ‘blue wedding’ is currently at peak popularity and searches for the phrase ‘something blue wedding’ have increased by 50% in the last 12 months,” Allard explains. “At Hitched, we have also seen a 66% increase in traffic to our ‘something blue’ content and a 434% increase in traffic to our ‘blue wedding shoes’ article this year.”
Allard continues: “Whether you’re a super fan or simply like to indulge now and then in Regency escapism – it’s clear that Bridgerton-inspired weddings are going to be a huge trend for 2022.”
With other trends identified by the report including wedding dress rentals, earthy colour palettes and ‘flavour with meaning’ cakes, it seems like there’s plenty of change in store for the wedding industry as we move into 2022.
After a year of ups and downs, it’s about time couples got the chance to plan a wedding that suits them to a T – and with all of these new trends set to spice things up, 2022 is looking like the perfect year to get planning.
Images used with permission from a shoot by Vivienne May Weddings, featuring the following contributors.
Wedding Planner & Creative Director: Vivienne May Weddings, Photographer: Sarah Vivienne Photography, Venue: Kelmarsh Hall, Decorations: Nerissa Eve Weddings, Florists: Julie Anna Flowers and Moonflower Florist, Cakes: Amelia Rose Cake Studio, Stationery: Millie Stone Stationery, Brides Dress: Serendipity Brides, Designer: Sottero & Midgley, Grooms Suit: Marc Darcy, Bridal Accessories: Rachel Sokhal Bridal, Hair & MUA: Gemma Sutton, Models: Mustard Models (Ana Beardsworth & Steven Hall), Tableware and Chairs: Options Great Hire, Linen: Just for Linen, Personalised Ribbons: Vivienne May Weddings, Candles: Ester & Erik.