The real meaning behind Scarlett Johansson’s low-key wedding announcement
- Hollie Richardson
There’s a big reason why Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost used a very low-key announcement to share the news of their wedding.
Since the pandemic broke out eight months ago, most couples getting married haven’t been able to have the ceremony they planned. Thanks to social distancing rules, people have had to reschedule dates, completely reorganise or even cancel their weddings. And celebrities haven’t been exempt from this, either.
Take Jessica Brown-Findlay, who shared the reality of a lockdown wedding last month. “[Love] wins every time. A weekend of dreams. Small celebrations felt HUGE,” she said in an Instagram caption, referring to the limited number of guests that are allowed to attend ceremonies.
With frustrations still high at this point in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s perhaps little wonder why Scarlett Johansson and Chris Jost decided to use their wedding announcement to highlight an urgent issue.
The news was shared by Meals On Wheels, an American charity that helps to fight loneliness and hunger among elderly people, on its Instagram account on Thursday 29 October.
“We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following Covid-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” the post read, alongside a “Jost Married” joke photo of a Staten Island Ferry.
“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”
BBC News reports that the couple’s representative has confirmed the news. And, as per the entertainment website TMZ, they were married in Palisades, New York.
Alongside sharing congratulatory messages in the comments section, fans have also pointed out “what a worthwhile cause they have selected”. After all, while it is always so nice to hear good news in 2020, it’s also important to always remember how we can help others get through it.
Top image: Getty