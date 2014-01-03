There will be no children on the guest list for Danielle Wilde’s grand wedding party

The HappiestDayofYourLife™ is traditionally a massive loved-up free-for-all where anyone who has ever met you, your partner or your giddy aunt is at liberty to get wavy on your big day.

In days of yore, the village drunk, the priest and the local pervert would come together to celebrate the joining together of one local youngster to another in a humble, no-frills ceremony.

These days, weddings are big business. The average wedding in the UK costs nearly £20,000 and the wedding industry grosses an annual £10 billion profit.

As well as geographical and sociological factors such as the redistribution of family units and communities, the reinvention of the wedding as a highly commercial and aspirational event has necessitated that most brutal and contentious of wedding day stresses: The Guest List.

Our venue and our budget have a maximum capacity of 120 people. Sounds like a reasonable number, but when you consider that is 60 people each or 30 people with their partners we started to realise the tremulous horror of it all.