Coronavirus has halted so many of our favourite events this year, but the virus cannot put a stop to love. Thousands of people are set to say ‘I do’ this year, despite lockdown measures meaning only 15 people can attend weddings in the UK.

Intimate, ’micro weddings’ is the latest buzz phrase knocking around the wedding industry, and one London venue is stepping up to the plate. The Hoxton, a trendy hotel chain with destinations across the globe (Oh, to be in Chicago right now), is offering couples the opportunity to host their intimate wedding in its all-new Holborn apartment in central London.

The redesigned apartment now features seven rooms and a pantry kitchen, all of which will be combined to offer an incredible space for each wedding. And the decor is chic enough to knock the socks off any wedding guest. Inspired by the disco chic days of the 1970s, the space features bold prints, velvet textures, crazy paving floor, brass fixtures, pink metro tiles, and a jaw-dropping terrazzo bar in the pantry kitchen — perfect for champagne toasts.

Dubbing it “intimate, safe and stress-free”, the set-price wedding package is designed for 15 guests seated, with full social distancing observed. For £3000, the venue offers happy couples: