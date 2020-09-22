Wedding planning during coronavirus? This intimate London venue could be the answer
The Hoxton is offering couples a coronavirus wedding package of dreams (now all you need to do is pick your guests).
Coronavirus has halted so many of our favourite events this year, but the virus cannot put a stop to love. Thousands of people are set to say ‘I do’ this year, despite lockdown measures meaning only 15 people can attend weddings in the UK.
Intimate, ’micro weddings’ is the latest buzz phrase knocking around the wedding industry, and one London venue is stepping up to the plate. The Hoxton, a trendy hotel chain with destinations across the globe (Oh, to be in Chicago right now), is offering couples the opportunity to host their intimate wedding in its all-new Holborn apartment in central London.
The redesigned apartment now features seven rooms and a pantry kitchen, all of which will be combined to offer an incredible space for each wedding. And the decor is chic enough to knock the socks off any wedding guest. Inspired by the disco chic days of the 1970s, the space features bold prints, velvet textures, crazy paving floor, brass fixtures, pink metro tiles, and a jaw-dropping terrazzo bar in the pantry kitchen — perfect for champagne toasts.
Dubbing it “intimate, safe and stress-free”, the set-price wedding package is designed for 15 guests seated, with full social distancing observed. For £3000, the venue offers happy couples:
- Exclusive use of The Apartment in The Hoxton, Holborn
- Nyetimber champagne on arrival for all guests
- 3-course dinner and 1⁄2 bottle of wine per person
- Post-dinner bar tab of up to 3 drinks per person
- Bespoke bridal bouquet, groom’s buttonhole, and table arrangements by East London florist, Gloria Studio.
- Bespoke wedding cake by Lily Vanili
- Complimentary bedroom for the bride the night before
- Complimentary bedroom for the couple on wedding night
- Four additional complimentary bedrooms on wedding night for select guests
And it doesn’t stop there. The engaged couple have two bolt-ons on offer too. Rent The Floor: book 20 bedrooms for £2020 — an easy add-on for family and friends to crash too. And the Bloody Mary Brunch: the ultimate morning after fix, enjoy a Bloody Mary brunch in Rondo for just £20pp.
While there’s still lots of talk on the internet about how weddings will be impacted by coronavirus, how other couples are eloping and some have even had to cancel their big day, this news will hopefully be a ray of wedding day sunshine for some couples.
And, in a brilliant turn of events, one lucky couple could win this exact wedding. To celebrate the launch of its new wedding concept, The Hoxton is giving one couple the chance to win their wedding for free on Instagram. Launching on Saturday 19th September on @thehoxtonhotel.
So whether you’re wedding planning, entering the competition or just after inspiration: it looks like this package could be a good start to married life.