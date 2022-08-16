There’s a lot to think about when it comes to maintaining our fine hair. We’re always searching for formulas that add body, texture and shine without weighing hair down. And, though it may seem like a simple ask, finding those products that can do all three is more of a journey of try and try again than first expected.

To take the stress out of it all, we’ve rounded up the best products out right now to help lift, add shine, texturise and, more importantly, add volume to fine hair that is nourishing but not weighty.

Scroll down to find your future hair staples…