Preheat the oven to fan 180°C and either grease a 12-hole muffin tray with butter or line with paper cases.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan and, as soon as it has melted, take off the heat and allow to cool slightly so it doesn’t scramble the eggs.

In a medium bowl, mash the bananas to a pulp with a fork. Push them to one side, then crack the eggs into the empty part of the bowl and whisk well with the fork.

Add the carrot, maple syrup, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, bicarbonate of soda and lemon/orange juice and zest. Mix together with the fork and then add the melted butter.

Add the ground almonds, ground flaxseed, raisins or dried fruit and most of the seeds or nuts, and mix well.

Divide the batter between the greased or lined moulds of the muffin tray and scatter over the rest of the seeds or nuts. If using fresh berries, pop them on top now and press in slightly.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. If your muffins are getting very browned after 20 minutes, then lower the heat to fan 170°C. If using fresh berries, these muffins may need three to five minutes extra.

Remove the muffins from the oven and leave to cool in the tray for 10–15 minutes before lifting out of the tray and transferring to a wire rack to cool down completely before enjoying.