The revisitation of this particular brand of gossip made me wonder exactly why we have such an insatiable investment in tracking how the personal relationships of those in the limelight have changed over the years. While an interest in the lives of the rich and famous is nothing new, there’s something especially curious about our enduring desire to relive significant moments in celebrity relationships – the good, the bad and the ugly – and I wanted to find out what exactly drives our fascination to go back in time.

Looking at throwback photos of Jennifer Lopez in her pink Juicy Couture tracksuit, I couldn’t help but wonder if a major factor in our fascination is nostalgia. It’s been proven that in times of uncertainty, we gravitate towards the familiar for a sense of comfort and stability. During the pandemic, for instance, we turned to re-runs of our favourite TV shows and films, transporting us back to simpler, happier times. Rewatching our favourite on-screen stories guarantees feel-good energy, and it’s not just a phenomenon to be found in media. Nostalgia is big business in the fashion industry, and recently, the Y2K renaissance has seen a plethora of trends come to prominence once again – just look to the prevalence of tiny handbags and rimless sunglasses on the streets for proof of that. Could the same be true of our compulsion to reflect upon an A-lister’s relationship?